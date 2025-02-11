MERALCO STAR Chris Newsome said the Bolts are motivated to make the most of their opportunity to make the East Asia Super League (EASL) Final Four following their exit from the PBA playoffs.

The Bolts (2-3) battle the New Taipei Kings (3-2) on Wednesday at the University of Taipei Gym in a you-or-me clash for the second and last seat to the next round from Group B.

Mr. Newsome even delayed his entry in Gilas Pilipinas’ training camp in Laguna so he could join the Bolts in vying for the right to face Group A topnotcher Hiroshima Dragonflies of Japan in the KO semifinals.

“We still have a chance. If we win this game, then we’re in the Final Four so I definitely don’t want to abandon my brothers whenever they have a chance to get to the semis,” said the Fil-Am guard, whose squad is gunning for redemption in the EASL three nights after yielding to Barangay Ginebra, 87-94, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal rubbermatch.

“That (making the EASL semis) is something that will be great for the whole program, something that will allow some of these guys to get a semifinals bonus, which we missed out on in the PBA,” he added.

Additionally, Mr. Newsome hopes to get to face Jeremy Lin in this do-or-die.

“New Taipei is a tough team. They got Jeremy Lin. I know he’s coming off an injury too so they’re dealing with their own things as well but it really comes down to who’s going to come out and play,” he said.

“I’m excited for that match up especially since I didn’t get the match up against him when he was in Manila (in January 2024) as I was injured that time so I’m excited to get another chance at Jeremy Lin and get Meralco into the semis.”

From Taipei, Mr. Newsome will fly straight to Doha to link up with the Nationals for the next part of their training sessions and stint in the Feb. 14 to 16 pocket tournament in the Qatar capital. — Olmin Leyba