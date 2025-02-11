BACOLOD CITY — The Bacolod Golf Club is on the brink of making history as the first senior team to win the PAL Interclub title while competing in the Founders Division.

As top teams across the country struggled, the host club seized the opportunity, building a 10-point lead after an impressive 141-point performance at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. This follows their solid 148-point showing at their home course on Monday, giving Bacolod 289 points.

The competition in the championship flight remains tight, with Canlubang trailing at 279 points, just three points ahead of Manila Southwoods. Cebu Country Club (CCC) and Luisita are tied at 274, while Del Monte is close behind at 273.

With Bacolod set to join the championship flight at its home course on Wednesday, an intense battle among the six clubs is expected.

Aguinaldo and Cebu Country Club have both claimed the overall title while competing in the men’s regular Founders Division.

Bacolod signaled its intent early on Monday, led by Julius Susarno’s 58 points. The four-point performance served as a clear warning that another similar effort from any of the players would push the club up to the championship division.

However, that’s the least of Bacolod’s worries, as the club appears determined to go all the way.

Armando Eso spearheaded Bacolod’s charge with 50 points, receiving strong support from Calixto de Leon and Woo Sung Seo, who carded 47 and 44, respectively.

While Bacolod made its move, Canlubang and the other contenders were locked in battle at Bacolod Golf Club. Abe Rosal was one of four players to score in the 50s, with his 52 points bolstering Canlubang’s efforts.

With Abraham Avena and Rolly Viray adding 46 and 44, respectively, Canlubang tallied 142, a score bettered by Manila Southwoods and Luisita.

Southwoods collected 144 points from Theody Pascual (51), Don Breganza (48), and Joseph Tambunting (45) to move up to third.

Luisita Golf Club came through with the best team score — 145 points — to climb to a share of fourth place with Cebu Country Club.

Jingy Tuason led Luisita with 50 points followed by Ferdie Barbosa and Marty Ilagan with 49 and 46, respectively.

CCC settled for 138 points through Jay Yuvallos (48), Eric Deen (47), and On Kyu Ok 43.

