The Chiefs were supposed to be on a path to destiny. Conventional wisdom saw them as fashionable favorites following a 15-2 run to a Super Bowl ticket that featured 12 final scores with single-digit differences. The ridiculous slate of triumphs on close shaves seemed to signify their resilience and resolve under pressure. For all their frailties (and they had many), they appeared to be invincible. And, needless to say, the narrative fit perfectly into the notion of quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a singular force who could, and would, invariably turn abject failure into sustained success.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Super Bowl LIX showed that they were just as susceptible to stumbling as most other would-be contenders. And, boy, did they swoon in the big stage. It was not an unfamiliar sight, to be sure; they also suffered a beatdown in Super Bowl LV, at the hands of the Buccaneers that had all-time-great Tom Brady under center. That said, their performance the other day proved to be record-setting — of the worst kinds. They wilted in the face of a smothering Eagles defense that was notably underscored by an utter lack of exotic dimensions — and none more than Mahomes.

Hindsight always makes for perfect vision, but it tells a cautionary tale for gridiron fans all the same. The Chiefs, whom followers of the National Football League either love or love to hate, littered the 2024 landscape with warning signs of their infirmities; viewed from a different lens, their crunchtime achievements blew smoke into a veritable House of Cards. Time and again, Mahomes rescued them and snatched victory from the throes of defeat. In Super Bowl LIX, however, he was arguably the biggest reason for their failure; he was shaky from opening kickoff, and wound up with a six-of-14 line for a horrific 33 yards marked by two interceptions in the first half. It was 24-0 for the Eagles by then, with no indication a history-making comeback was in the cards.

When the battle smoke cleared, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was awarded the Peter Rozell Trophy — in and of itself a remarkable repudiation of Mahomes’ reputation as a miracle worker given his counterpart’s workmanlike numbers. Make no mistake, however; the defensive line coordinated by Vic Fangio played a starring role in the 40-22 obliteration, especially with running back Saquon Barkley limited to 57 rushing yards on 25 carries. Perhaps they relied too much on their co-captain to bail them out even as they could not provide him with halfway-decent protection; their running game was all but nonexistent.

Looking ahead, the Chiefs are at a crossroads. They began their season with an eye toward becoming the first in the league to craft a three-peat, only to end it with uncertainty. Mahomes remains a critical difference maker, but they would do well to surround him with ample help. Else, they may again find themselves dealing with What Ifs and Could Have Beens in an ultimately futile aim to return to the top.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.