ZOOS TOKYO defended its crown as Gilas Pilipinas women settled for a bronze medal in the Manila Hustle 3×3 Season 3 over the weekend at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

The Japanese squad fended off a strong resistance from Spain’s Panthers 3×3, 17-13, in the explosive finale to capture its second straight title in the Philippine 3×3 invitationals backed by Uratex, Smart Communications and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Ama Degbeon, world No. 55, led the way for Zoos Tokyo to clinch the MVP honors with solid contributions from Miran Kikuchi, Maya Tahira and Fatoumanana Nishi.

Zoos Tokyo, which bested compatriot Tokyo BB in the semifinals with a close 18-14 win, did it despite the absence of Season 2 MVP Aoi Katsura, for a grand prize of $4,000 cash prize and an invite to the WKBL Triple Jam later this year.

“This year was a lot different but I think we’re still the same Zoos team. Same team, same philosophy,” said Ms. Degbeon.

Gilas women, for its part, salvaged a podium finish with a 20-12 win over Tokyo BB in the bronze-medal match behind Camille Clarin’s 11 points for a $1,500 prize. Runner-up Panthers 3×3 took home $2,500.

“Considering that this is our first tournament of the year and we made it to the podium means that it’s a great start for us,” said Ms. Clarin, joined by Jhaz Joson, Hazelle Yam and Mikka Cacho.

Ms. Clarin also made it to the Mythical Three with Ms. Degbeon and Panthers’ Saicha Grant-Allen. — John Bryan Ulanday