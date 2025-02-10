AMID an alleged death threat, Barangay Ginebra guard RJ Abarrientos stayed laser-focused on the job on hand and just let authorities handle the situation.

On social media, a netizen allegedly threatened to shoot Mr. Abarrientos and his partner on Friday night after Ginebra failed to close out the Bolts in a 104-108 loss. The netizen blamed the rookie for missing the potential tying four-pointer in the dying seconds.

Ginebra management and the PBA immediately came to the rescue to coordinate with the National Bureau of Investigation and arrange for tighter security.

Abarrientos dropped seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Gin Kings seize a 13-point cushion going to the stretch against the Bolts en route to their sixth straight semis appearance and a date with top-seeded NorthPort in a race-to-four.

Ginebra and NorthPort, as well as TNT and Rain or Shine, the rivals on the other side of the Final Four, will have over two weeks to both prepare and recharge with Game 1 firing off on Feb. 26 yet. — Olmin Leyba