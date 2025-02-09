TWO-TIME OLYMPIAN EJ Obiena made true to his vow of coming back with a vengeance following his Paris heartbreak after claiming his second straight medal including a sparkling gold medal in France on Saturday to start his indoor season campaign early.

The World Championship bronze winner cleared 5.7 meters (m) in reigning supreme in the eight-man Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor in seizing the mint, his second this year after copping a silver in Cottbus, Germany more than a week ago.

It was a fulfillment of a promise made by the Asian and Southeast (SE) Asian champion and record-holder of doing everything to regain his old form after coming up short of a dream Olympic medal in the French capital last year.

While his clearance in Metz wasn’t particularly the height he desired, it was still an improvement from the 5.65 m he set in Cottbus where he wound up second to American former world champion Sam Kendrick’s 5.75 m.

Mr. Obiena, seeking to reclaim the World No. 2 ranking after dropping to No. 4 this year, actually ended up tied for first with Dutch Menno Vloon but the former ended up with the title via countback after clearing it on the first attempt.

Mr. Vloon settled for the silver. American Chris Nilsen took the bronze with a 5.6 m.

Mr. Obiena went straight for his season-best 5.85 m but failed in three attempts. He hopes to sustain his magnificent start as he goes to Dusseldorf, Germany for the ISTAF Indoor. — Joey Villar