BONA FIDE Fighting Maroon Aldous Torculas is leaving Diliman for the first time in his basketball career.

A player for the University of the Philippines-Integrated School (UPIS) since high school, the versatile forward has bid goodbye to his long-time squad in the UAAP on Thursday to move to the NCAA for the remainder of his collegiate stint.

The destination school in the NCAA, where he will have two more playing years, is yet to be announced.

“We’re proud of Aldous (Torculas) we’re sure that he’ll make UP proud by bringing the UP Fight,” UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol said.

The 6-foot-4 Mr. Torculas was a solid rotation player for the Fighting Maroons and despite having limited touches on offense served as one of its primary defenders, especially in their UAAP Season 87 championship run.

Mr. Torculas, who will turn 21 this year, averaged only 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds off the bench but was tasked to defend two-time UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao as UP escaped with a 66-62 Game 3 win to dethrone De La Salle University.

Before his collegiate play for UP, he served as one of the vital cogs for UPIS in the UAAP junior division, where he made it to the Season 82 Boys’ Mythical Team behind all-around averages of 11.6 points, 15.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.3 steals. — John Bryan Ulanday