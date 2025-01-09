THE CIGNAL HD Spikers’ Premier Volleyball League title bid was dealt a massive blow after two of their pillars — Ces Molina and Riri Meneses — shockingly left the team recently for undisclosed reasons.

Avior Talent Management, the agency handling Ms. Molina and Ms. Meneses, announced their departures on Thursday on social media.

“Ces Molina, Marivic Meneses and Avior Talent Management extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Cignal HD Spikers Management for the unwavering support and opportunities given to Frances Xinia Molina and Marivic Meneses over the past three years,” it said.

“Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in shaping their careers and leaving a legacy of excellence.”

“Thank you for being an incredible part of their journey,” it added.

The departure of Ms. Molina, a former league MVP, and Ms. Meneses, a best middle blocker awardee, left a void in a Cignal team that was doing great at No. 3 in the standings with a 4-1 record.

Cignal is expected to dig deep into its bench and give more minutes to players like the power-hitting Vanessa Gandler.

Meanwhile, former Creamline stalwart Risa Sato could be headed to Chery Tiggo as she was recently seen in a photo dining with the whole Crossovers squad. — Joey Villar