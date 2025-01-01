WITH a massive war chest, Filipino athletes will be well equipped when they plunge into action in several huge international tournaments in what many expect to be an exciting 2025.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino are both bracing for a busy schedule that includes the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games (AIMAG).

Mr. Bachmann said the Philippines is expected to receive funding of more than P1 billion this year straight from the 2025 General appropriations Act.

“This will be all for the athletes and our programs,” Mr. Bachmann said.

Mr. Tolentino will convene the POC executive board on Jan. 9 as well as the general assembly less than a week later — Jan. 15 — to get everything started.

“Work starts in earnest,” the Tagaytay City Mayor and PhilCycling chief said.

The SEA Games are scheduled for December in Thailand while the oft-postponed AIMAG will be staged in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at a still unannounced date.

Also, the Philippines will field a lean but mean delegation in the Asian Winter Games scheduled for Feb. 7 to 14 in Harbin, China.

Mr. Tolentino said he expects tough opposition in Thailand.

“That will be a tough SEA Games, but I’m confident our athletes, our national sports associations will deliver in Thailand,” he said.

The Philippines is also looking forward to Gilas Pilipinas at the FIBA Asia and will host two major meets — the FIVB World Championships set Sept. 12 to 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and MOA Arena and golf’s Philippine Open on Jan. 23 to 26 at Manila Southwoods.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines head Cynthia Carrion also announced the hosting of the Asian Juniors Artistic Gymnastics Championships from July 12 to 21.

That is apart from several events including the World Championships scheduled Oct. 19 to 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia that Carlos Yulo, the Paris Olympics double gold medal winner, is set to compete in. — Joey Villar