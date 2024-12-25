KEVIN QUIAMBAO, the UAAP MVP from La Salle, has officially filed his visa application ahead of his stint in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Mr. Quiambao processed his papers at the Korea Visa Application Center in Bonifacio Global City, signaling the start of his journey from Taft to the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the KBL.

The 23-year-old forward will spend the holidays with his family in the Philippines before traveling to South Korea after the New Year to join the Skygunners’ training camp.

Mr. Quiambao last week announced his decision to leave La Salle and go pro in South Korea, a move that has been in the works since last year when he towed the Green Archers to the UAAP Season 86 championship.

He has two more years of playing eligibility in the UAAP, but Mr. Quiambao opted to try to spread his wings overseas, with the ultimate goal of making it to the NBA.

In Taft, Mr. Quiambao captured back-to-back MVP honors plus a Finals MVP citation in Season 86. La Salle eventually surrendered its throne after a tough 66-62 defeat in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 87 finals against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

That duel was witnessed by 25,248 fans — the biggest crowd in UAAP basketball history — a fitting swan song to his illustrious collegiate career, even in defeat.

The KBL rookie class from the Philippines includes UAAP Finals MVP JD Cagulangan of UP, who signed with Suwon KT Sonicboom.

Also serving as imports in South Korea are his Gilas teammate Carl Tamayo, reigning KBL MVP Ethan Alvano of Wonju DB Promy, SJ Belangel of Daegu KOGAS Pegasus and Miguel Oczon of the Ulsan Mobis Hyundai Phoebus.

Completing the list are Javi Gomez de Liaño of the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, his younger brother Juan of the Seoul SK Knights, Justin Gutang of the Seoul Samsung Thunders and Calvin Epistola of the reigning KBL champion Busan KCC Egis. — John Bryan Ulanday