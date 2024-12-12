It took LeBron James 24 games to finally miss time in his 2024-25 campaign. Prior to the start of the season, he had pledged to suit up in every single outing — yet another of his myriad objectives marking a stellar career on its 22nd year and counting. Unfortunately, age seemed to be catching up to him despite a conscious effort to support a changing of the guard; with injuries depleting the Lakers’ active roster, he needed to provide extended minutes that had him suffering from a marked dip in productivity even as the wins proved evasive.

James agreed to sit out the Lakers’ homestand against the lowly Blazers, a decision that was as much tactical as necessary. And, yes, the gambit paid off, at least for the short term; victory was claimed while he stayed on the bench and got some rest. The bottom line was clear to all and sundry: Because he willingly rode the pine, he ensured a seven-day reprieve from wear and tear, and should be good to go against the Timberwolves on Friday. Given the weeklong respite, the hope is that he has recharged enough to keep sharp for the foreseeable future.

Interestingly, much of the discussion arising from James’ uncharacteristic bout with mediocrity has centered on his willingness to leave the Lakers and land in a more “favorable” situation insofar as claiming another crown is concerned. Make no mistake; there will always be suitors for his services, his advancing age and relatively prohibitive salary notwithstanding. After all, he remains one of the best players in the National Basketball Association. And, like clockwork, his availability is discussed between December and February, when trades can be made for would-be playoff pieces.

Of course, the word “favorable” can mean any number of ways. And while James has had a somewhat nomadic existence in the pro league, it now signifies staying put. The fact has rarely been mentioned in media circles, but there’s a reason he has been with the Lakers the longest. And coupled with the franchise’s renowned capacity to take care of its leading lights, he is best served by crafting his valedictory in Tinseltown. So for those from the outside looking in, it’s prudent to ignore the noise and simply enjoy the ride; the end is coming despite his remarkable longevity, and sooner rather than later.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.