COACH Tim Cone expressed satisfaction with how things went for Gilas Pilipinas in its training camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna in the runup to the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

The Nationals spent four days getting reacquainted with one another and Mr. Cone’s system and got a good workout for tomorrow’s game against New Zealand in a practice game against reigning PBA Philippine Cup champion Meralco.

“The camp went well,” Mr. Cone shared in a message to The STAR.

The closed-door duel with the Bolts, who were reinforced by Akil Mitchell and Gilas’ backup naturalized player Ange Kouame, served as the Pinoy dribblers’ lone tuneup before battling fellow unbeaten New Zealand (2-0) for the Group B lead at the MOA Arena.

“We didn’t play as well as we would have liked in our practice game against Meralco but the game was a much-needed preparation tool for us and we thank Meralco for helping us,” said Mr. Cone.

It was all hands on deck at the camp for the 15-man pool, including injured mainstays Jamie Malonzo (calf issues), who’s been ruled out, and AJ Edu (knee), who is “day-to-day” for the window that has Gilas also facing Hong Kong at home on Sunday.

Mr. Cone said Justin Brownlee and Carl Tamayo missed the first day of practice due to stomach flu and late arrival from a game in Korea, respectively, but checked in on Day 2.

At the camp, Kai Sotto got out of concussion protocols in time for the Meralco tuneup, ensuring his towering presence against the Tall Blacks and HK.

“Kai had to pass his protocols for concussion but has now done so and played in the practice game,” said Mr. Cone of the 7-foot-3 slotman, who reportedly had an 11-10 double-double in their 96-82 win. “AJ and Jamie (are) still out (though).”

Mr. Cone and Co. are back in Manila for the homestretch of their buildup for the world No. 22 Tall Blacks. The 34th-ranked Nationals are out to end a four-game losing skid against New Zealand, which is starting a new era under debuting coach Judd Flavell.

According to FIBA Asia, the Philippines can qualify for the Continental hoopfest set next year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a two-game sweep the November window.

However, even if it loses to NZ, Gilas can still gain passage to the Asia Cup in this window provided it beats HK and the Tall Blacks go on to also defeat Chinese Taipei on Monday in Christchurch. — Olmin Leyba