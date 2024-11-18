Games on Tuesday

(Ynares Center Antipolo)

4 p.m. – ZUS vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Galeries Tower

PLDT shoots for a share of the lead with Akari as it clashes with Galeries Tower Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Drawing strength from the much-awaited return of Fil-Canadian Savi Davison and the solid debut of rookie setter Angge Alcantara, the High Speed Hitters slammed the Nxled Chameleons, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, last week that launched their ambitious title bid.

Ms. Davison showed some rust but still fired a team-best 19 points while Ms. Alcantara, a neophyte out of Adamson University, lived up to hype and dished out 13 excellent sets while dropping three hits.

Also expected to come in strong are Erika Santos, Majoy Baron, Fiona Ceballos and Dell Palomata, who had 15, 14, 3 and 10 points, respectively, in their first win of the long conference.

A win by PLDT over Galeries Tower, winless in two starts, in their 6:30 p.m. showdown would send it alongside Akari (2-0) at the helm.

Eyeing their first win after succumbing in their first outings are Nxled and ZUS Coffee, who tangle at 4 p.m. — Joey Villar