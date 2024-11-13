AGE doesn’t matter.

Even in sports.

And 56-year-old Elizabeth Bayla of Baguio proved just that after she topped the women’s compound in archery yesterday in the Philippine Para Games at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Field.

Ms. Bayla, who had an amputated left leg, came from the backdoor after beating Dina Manangdang of Vigan, 135-90, and then Paris Paralympian Agustina Bantiloc, 132-131, in the epic 15-arrow Olympic round finale to snatch the gold.

Ms. Bayla claimed her first mint in compound after snaring a gold in recurve five years ago.

It was an epic turnaround for Ms. Bayla, who was second behind Ms. Bantiloc in the 72-arrow elimination phase with 637 points compared to 639 by the former.

And she hopes age wouldn’t be a hindrance when she pursues a bigger dream — qualify to the 2028 LA Paralympics.

The effort may have sealed Ms. Bayla a spot on the national team seeing action in the ASEAN Para Games in Thailand next year and Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan in 2026.

Smith Billy Cartera, who edged Davao City teammate Hoel Superales to seize the men’s singles Class 5 gold in table tennis.

At the pool, Richelle Melencio of Pasig City swam her way to a pair of gold in the women’s 200-meter individual medley S12 and S13 and 100m backstroke S11, S12 and S13. — Joey Villar