FILIPINO skater and Red Bull athlete Margielyn “Margie” Didal has made a triumphant return to the international skateboarding scene, skating her way to first place for women’s division at the Red Bull Buenos Aires Conquest. Ms. Didal makes her return to the podium following her journey to recovery from an ankle injury.

Last Nov. 9, a crowd of 2,000 people gathered at the University of Buenos Aires Law School to witness the Red Bull Buenos Aires Conquest. The competition brought together 24 of the world’s best skaters, including skaters from South Africa, the Netherlands, France, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, and the Philippines.

Ms. Didal won first place in the women’s division of the competition, besting some of the top women skaters in the world including Argentina’s Aldana Bertran and Brazil’s Leticia Bufoni, in the qualifying round, and Argentinian Camila Cáceres in the semifinals. It was down to Ms. Didal and Dutch skateboarder Roos Zwetsloot for the finals, with the Filipino athlete ultimately taking home the trophy.

Brazilian skater Gabryel Aguilar reclaimed his spot as the men’s division champion after winning the title the previous year. He competed against Mexican athlete Brayan Coria in the final round, after Aguilar defeated Argentina’s Axel Mansilla and Uruguay’s Emilio Dufour in the qualifying round. Mr. Aguilar was up against Mr. Dufour again in the semifinals, which the Brazilian skater won.

The fourth edition of the global skating competition featured riskier tricks and showcased the culture and history of the host city, coursing through iconic local skateboarding obstacles.

During the competition, the skaters battled in a 1v1 elimination format and had three minutes to showcase their skills on the course. Winners were decided by a judging panel consisting of key figures in the skating scene including Argentina’s Diego Bucchieri and Enrique Rosso, USA’s Anthony Claravall, and Brazil’s Biano Bianchin and Larissa Carollo.

Buenos Aires was the final stop in the global competition, after stops in Paris, Lisbon, and Rio de Janeiro with iconic backdrops in each stop. The competition served as a celebration of skate culture, allowing skaters from across the world to demonstrate their skill and style on a global platform.