Games on Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. – LPU vs SSC-R

2:30 p.m. – JRU vs AU

LYCEUM of the Philippines University (LPU) will try to claw its way back into Final Four contention as it battles a scrappy San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) in Tuesday’s resumption of NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Pirates have been on a rollercoaster ride and have jumped in and outside the magic four most of the season but a painful 69-68 defeat to the Mapua University Cardinals on Saturday sent them sprawling to sixth spot with a 6-8 record.

But LPU knew there’s still a ray of hope as a triumph over SSC-R in their 11 a.m. duel would rekindle its flickering semifinals bid.

If the Pirates ended up hurdling the Stags, they would move up at joint fifth with the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights (7-8) in striking distance with the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, who have clung onto No. 4 with a 7-7 mark.

SSC-R though isn’t about to fade into the night as it is expected to go all out for a win.

The Stags have fallen to the bottom with a 4-10 mark but remained in the hunt and will continue to do so if they could sweep their last four assignments including this one with the Pirates.

Also fighting for their dear Final Four lives are Jose Rizal University and Arellano University, who face off in their 2:30 p.m. showdown.

The Chiefs own a 5-9 mark while the Bombers possess a 4-10 card and both can’t afford to lose another game if they want stay in the race. — Joey Villar