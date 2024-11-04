EXCITEMENT sizzles in the air as the countdown begins for one of the most intense, highly-anticipated dance events, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals. Filipino locking master, Klockwise, is gearing up for the competition as the sole representative of the Philippines at the Finals.

Happening at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, India on Nov. 9, the competition will feature the top dance talents from across the world, vying to be this season’s World Champion.

The Valenzuela-based dancer scored his title as National Champion after winning the National Finals in Manila last Sept. 28. He bested 15 other dancers who came from all over the country, who all brought their own flavor to the dance floor. In the end, Klockwise’s masterful freestyle performances with just the right amount of theatrics captivated the crowd and won him the trophy.

The road to the World Final was a long one, but for Klockwise, the journey has just begun. The National Champion is more than ready for the challenge, happily grabbing the chance at representing the Philippines on the world stage. “I am bringing the Filipino dance community and the whole Philippines with me,” said the dancer.

“(I will show) who I am, who Klockwise is on stage. (It’ll be like) I will have my own concert at the World Finals,” he claimed.