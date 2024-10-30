EMILIO Aguinaldo College (EAC) continued to close in on a dream Final Four appearance as it pulled the rug from under Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 68-58, on Wednesday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Harvey Pagsanjan and their shackling defense proved to be decisive factors for the Generals, who jumped to solo fourth from fifth by nailing their seventh victory against the same number of defeats.

Mr. Pagsanjan paced his team with 13 points and five assists while the Generals limiting Jimboy Estrada to just 10 points after he normed 18 entering the game while holding the Knights eight points below their per-game average.

If EAC could sustain its impressive run, it will have a clean shot at claiming its breakthrough Final Four stint since joining the league a decade and a half ago.

It would have to sweep or win most of their last four games versus San Beda University, Arellano University, Lyceum of the Philippines University and Jose Rizal University for the school to have a legitimate shot of making the semis.

The Generals made their move in the third quarter as Mr. Pagsanjan sparked their run with six points in transforming a slim 33-29 halftime lead to a 54-45 advantage at the end of the third period.

Then EAC unleashed the knockout punch and built its biggest lead of the game at 62-57 and never looked back from there. — Joey Villar