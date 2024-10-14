Games on Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. – LPU vs San Beda

2:30 p.m. – EAC vs Mapua

RELYING on their regular guys for so long now, San Beda University and Mapua University each found a new weapon they could use at their disposal in future games.

They’re named Bismarck Lina for the Red Lions and Sham Concepcion for the Cardinals.

San Beda parades Mr. Lina when it tackles Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), while Mapua brandishes Mr. Concepcion when it clashes with Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) on Tuesday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The bullstrong 6-5 Mr. Lina went on destroyer mode by unloading 20 points and seven rebounds in a 79-65 bashing of first-round tormentor Arellano University, while Mr. Concepcion had a career effort of 19 points, eight caroms and five blocks in a 75-71 win over Jose Rizal University Saturday.

Those wins kept both teams at joint No. 2 with 7-3 cards, or just a game behind league-leading College of St. Benilde (8-2).

Expect both the Red Lions and the Cardinals to face rough sailing against the Pirates and the Generals, who are seeking to barge from a share of fifth spot with 5-5 marks to straight into magic four.

Both were coming off a 91-68 win over Colegio de San Juna de Letran for LPU and a 78-70 triumph over University of Perpetual Help for EAC both last Friday. — Joey Villar