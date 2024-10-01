Games on Friday

IF THERE EVER was a win where one still feels bad, this one has got to be it for coach Charles Tiu and his College of St. Benilde (CSB)Blazers.

“This is probably the worst win in my life,” said Mr. Tiu following his team’s 96-94 overtime escape against a stubborn San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) on Tuesday that kept College of St. Benilde at the helm in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

“I’m really, really mad. That’s an embarrassment. We’re a joke right now. You give up 31 turnovers.. We’re lucky we got away with the win,” said Mr. Tiu, whose charges improved to 6-1.

Mr. Tiu’s anger can be sourced to his wards blowing a 26-point third-quarter lead that almost led to their defeat.

As punishment, Mr. Tiu said he would put his players into hell during Friday’s resumption of practice.

“We’ll practice hard and kill them tomorrow (Friday) probably,” he said.

Tony Ynot stepped up in overtime where he scored five of his team-best 23 points, which he garnished with eight rebounds and the same number of assists that somehow made up for his six turnovers.

“We relax in the fourth quarter,” said an apologetic Mr. Ynot.

Apart from Mr. Ynot, Justine Sanchez and Jhomel Ancheta helped save what had been a terrible day for the Blazers.

After Raymart Escobido nailed a booming triple that gave SSC-R a 94-92 lead with a little over a minute to go, Mr. Sanchez responded with a bucket of his own to tie it at 94 while Mr. Ancheta, back after a one-game ban, parted the red sea and scored on a lay-up with six seconds to go that proved to be the dagger.

The Stags had one chance to snatch the win after Mr. Escobido found himself on the exact same area where he buried a triple a few plays earlier but he went cold feet and bumbled his attempt as time expired.

SSC-R fell to 2-6. — Joey Villar

The scores:

First Game

CSB 96 – Ynot 23, Liwag 17, Sanchez 8, Torres 8, Eusebio 7, Turco 6, Morales 6, Ancheta 5, Cometa 4, Ondoa 4, Cajucom 3, Jarque 3, Sangco 2, Oli 0

SSC-R 94 – Escobido 29, Are 20, R. Gabat 12, Felebrico 9, Aguilar 9, L. Gabat 4, Ricio 3, Barroga 2, Velasco 2, Suico 2, Lintol 2, Pascual 0, Cruz 0

Quarter scores: 31-20; 58-37; 78-61; 87-87 (OT); 96-94