DOTTIE ARDINA stayed on track in her hunt for a breakthrough title in the LPGA Tour as she ran just one shot off the pace going to the final round of the NW Arkansas Championship.

Sustaining the charge from her red-hot opening of six-under 65, Ms. Ardina followed up with an eagle-spiked 67 Saturday to vault to solo second at 10-under 132 and get in position to strike against South African leader Ashley Buhai (131 after a similar second-round 67).

Ms. Ardina’s mettle will be tested in the last 18 holes of action at the Pinnacle Golf Course as she battles Buhai and Thai Apichaya Yubol (133 after a 65) in the championship flight with outside threat from Nasa Hataoka (66), Pajaree Anannarukarn (67) and Gaby Lopez (67), who matched 133s, and a crowded group at 134.

“I think I just need to be calm and just focus on my own game,” said Ms. Ardina, who’s looking to become the season’s fourth Rolex First-Time Winner.

“I always think ‘play like a practice round’ because there is no pressure. I’m going to try to do that tomorrow (last round),” she added.

The ICTSI-backed Ms. Ardina sparked her Round 2 charge with a birdie on No. 1 before going birdie-eagle-birdie on Nos. 4 to 6 for a 31 in the front. She slowed down and dropped a shot on the 11th and 12th but got one back with a birdie on the 14th.

Ms. Ardina, who actually got one victory on her belt in the 2022 Copper Rock Championship on the Epson Tour, was the last Pinay ace standing in the $3-million, 54-hole event.

Her Paris Olympics teammate Bianca Pagdanganan missed the 140 cutline by a hairline after a one-over 72 put her at 141. Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso, representing Japan, bombed out at 147 after a 72. — Olmin Leyba