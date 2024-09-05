NEWEST De La Salle University (DLSU) big man Mason Amos stands to bear the brunt of the new UAAP ruling on eligibility years for transferees.

The UAAP on Wednesday announced a revised rule on the eligibility of players transferring from one member school to another and Mr. Amos is among those who could feel the heat of it the most following his shocking transfer from Ateneo de Manila University.

Under the new rule, the UAAP will retain the traditional one-year residency requirement for transferees but will now deduct two years out of the maximum five-year playing eligibility from just one year in the past.

The resolution was approved by the UAAP board as early as February during the 86th Season but opted to not impose it retroactively for the transfers that transpired in the said season or the Academic Year (AY) 2023-2024 and beforehand.

The AY 2023-2024 ended in May as soon as all the second semester events of the 86th season were finished, signaling the start for the 87th Season and the AY 2024-2025 where the new rule applies.

Mr. Amos, unlike other notable transferees like Rey Remogat (University of the East to University of the Philippines) and Kean Baclaan (National University to La Salle) who made their jumps after the basketball season in December 2023, leaped from Ateneo to La Salle only in July this year.

“The decision was noong na-approve that time was moving forward. Moving forward means if it’s approved by S86, it’s for the season ahead which is S87 or AY 2024-2025. As we speak, it’s in effect or right after the S86 ended May 31, 2024, in effect na siya,” UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag told The STAR.

Incoming sophomore Mr. Amos only spent a year in Ateneo and now with an expected deduction of two years in his eligibility including sitting out for a year, he would only have two remaining years for La Salle in Seasons 88 and 89.

The effect, however, remains to be seen especially if Mr. Amos opts not to finish his playing years and go pro somewhere else — prompting Mr. Saguisag’s clarification that it may not be an issue for now.

While La Salle could appeal Mr. Amos’ case in the future based on technicalities — particularly on the date of transfer, the official start of the rule implementation and all — Mr. Saguisag said the UAAP would cross the bridge when the league gets there and it’s not anytime soon just yet.

“Covered siya pero the effect may be felt after pa when we count the playing years assuming he continues to enroll in a certain school and he still wants to play in a particular school, then we will rule on it when the time comes…”

Aside from Mr. Amos, among those covered under the new UAAP rules are fellow recent transferees Kobe Demisana (Ateneo to Adamson University), Renzo Competente (Far Eastern University to Adamson University) and Mur Alao (La Salle to FEU).

On the lucky side of early transferees apart from Mr. Remogat and Mr. Baclaan who will only redshirt this season for only a year of eligibility deduction, Forthsky Padrigao (Ateneo to University of Santo Tomas) and Gani Stevens (UE to UP) escaped the tweaked rule as they’re already cleared to play this 87th Season after transferring and sitting out last season.

Jacob Cortez, now with La Salle from NCAA champion San Beda, will also not be affected by the rules covering only UAAP-to-UAAP school transfers. — John Bryan Ulanday