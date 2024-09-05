PARIS — Para swimming head coach Tony Ong instructions to swimmer Angel Mae Otom in the women’s 50-meter butterfly S5 event in the 17th Paralympic Games swimming meet at the La Defense Arena pool Friday were plain and simple: give your best and make it to the finals.

Expect Ms. Otom to heed those instructions to heart, beginning with the heats at 10:10 a.m. (4 p.m. in Manila) where she will be side-by-side with sensational Chinese defending champion Lu Dong, who will be gunning for her second individual gold.

Ranked No. 2 in the world with a time 46.39 seconds entering the quadrennial sportsfest, the armless wonder from Olongapo City will have learned her lessons from her Paralympic debut two days ago when she finished sixth in the women’s 50-meter backstroke S5 race.

Now with Ms. Lu on lane 4 and she on lane 3, Ms. Otom will be tested to the hilt if she has what it takes in keeping up with the Chinese star known as the “Armless Mermaid,” with the top eight qualifiers from two heats advancing to the finals set at 5:59 p.m. (11:59 p.m. Manila time).

Two days ago after matching the powerhouse Chinese trio of Ms. Lu, He Shenggao and Liu Yu stroke for stroke, seemingly poised to achieve a podium finish and break the country’s eight-year-old dry spell at the Games, before running out of steam in the last 15 meters.

Deputy Para Swimming Coach Brian Ong, the head coach’s son, disclosed that boosting Ms. Otom’s mental toughness in her last event at Europe’s largest indoor arena was one aspect they would work on in the stint supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“We are looking forward to her outing in the women’s 50-meter butterfly on Friday,” said the coach, confident that the athlete would go all out in the country’s last-ditch bid to win a medal in this meet featuring the crème dela crème of physically challenged bets from 168 nations.

The late table tennis player Josephine Medina was the last to achieve a podium finish in bringing home a bronze medal from the 2016 edition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.