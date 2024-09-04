IT’S REIGNING champion De La Salle University and everybody else.

From being the “hunter” last season, the Green Archers become the “hunted” and they’re ready to take the punches and scratches from everyone in the UAAP kingdom when the 87th Season unfurls this weekend at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Marching into the battlefield as the undisputed heavy favorites, head coach Topex Robinson promised their readiness — and willingness — to earn their way to the top anew with a mantra as if they’re not on the summit already.

“Season 86 is a history and nobody could take it away from us. We’ve won that season but we’re not the champions anymore,” Robinson reminded his wards at the UAAP Season 87 pre-season press conference yesterday at the Novotel Manila in Cubao.

“What we want to focus on is how to be champions again and it’s something that we’ve prepared for and something that all was excited.”

La Salle in Season 86 pulled off a great comeback to frustrate three-time finalist University of the Philippines, 2-1, to regain the UAAP throne after a seven-year drought.

Gilas Pilipinas forward Kevin Quiambao led that run en route to the Season MVP and Finals MVP plum as Mr. Robinson also captured his first collegiate championship after coaching stints with San Sebastian University and Lyceum of the Philippine University in the NCAA.

Albeit La Salle lost some of its core led by Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy, it still boasts a formidable unit with Mr. Quiambao and Mike Philips as holdovers.

“After winning a championship I thought you’ll be different but it’s not, it’s still gonna be the same mission,” promised Mr. Robinson, who readied his wards in a productive offseason camp like the season is on the line right away.

Runner-up and host UP, National University and Ateneo de Manila University loom as the closest pursuers of La Salle, which won the PBA D-League, Pinoyliga and the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) in Japan laced by a tough challenge to PBA teams in Kadayawan tourney to brace for whoever stand in the way.

“You love being here. It’s what we wanted. We bought into this. We talked about wanting to be champions. Now, we have to be responsible to act, breathe and sleep like champions,” said Mr. Robinson. — John Bryan Ulanday