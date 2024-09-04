GARMIN announced the Approach® Z30 laser range finder, the latest addition to the Garmin golf ecosystem to help golfers see the course in a new way.

This innovative device offers excellent ranging performance and introduces the Range Relay feature, which sends ranged distances to a compatible Garmin smartwatch or the Garmin Golf smartphone app.

Once the target has been locked in by the Approach® Z30, the ranged distance and a laser range arc will display on the paired Garmin device to give players a visual indication of the pin position and everything in play around it.

Designed to provide golfers with even more situational awareness on the course, the Approach Z30 delivers fast and precise distance readings up to 400 yards away, gives players six times magnification through the viewfinder and vibrates once it locks in on the pin.

Designed with all types of golf weather in mind, Approach® Z30 is built with an IPX7 water rating, allowing it to withstand light to steady rain, wind and sunlight. The range finder also features a replaceable battery with exceptional life.