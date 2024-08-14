NEWPORT World Resorts hosts a grand victory party for the 2024 Olympic Games Team Philippines at Hilton Manila. Fresh from the Summer Olympics held in Paris, France this year, the Philippine delegation of 22 world-class athletes celebrated a triumphant campaign upon their return to the country.

Centrally located within a prime tourism spot across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, the premier lifestyle and entertainment destination welcomed the Philippine Olympics team at the Ballroom of Hilton Manila. The athletes, their families, and coaching team enjoyed live entertainment from The Grand Bar and Lounge’s Maincast and exceptional cuisine from Newport World Resorts’ award-winning chefs.