PARIS – Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won his second gold medal in as many days after he soared to the top of the podium in men’s vault at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Twenty four hours after he became the first Filipino to capture an Olympic gymnastics title with victory in the floor exercise final, Yulo doubled his Olympic gold medal haul by eclipsing Artur Davtyan. The Armenian won silver, while Britain’s Harry Hepworth took the bronze at the Bercy Arena.

Yulo nailed his opening Dragulescu vault in the tuck position, taking just a small step backwards and was rewarded by the judges with a huge score of 15.433 points.

His second vault earned him 14.800, giving him an average of 15.116 and after the event’s final results were announced, Yulo put his hands on his head and exhaled in disbelief, bowing in gratitude before the crowd.

“Winning yesterday took away all of my stress,” the elated Filipino told reporters.

“Today I was more chilled and relaxed. It helped me give it all because there was nothing to lose anymore. And that’s what happened. It’s so crazy, I don’t know what to feel right now.”

“The first vault was really good. I was so shocked that I landed it.”

The amiable Yulo said he was bracing himself for the hero’s welcome he will undoubtedly receive when he returns home.

“I’m really excited but I know it’s also going to be tough for me because it’s kind of outside gymnastics,” he said.

“Lots of interviews, lot of media but I’m really excited to do that.

“I’m really blessed and grateful.”

The 24-year-old’s Paris exploits also earned him a new home.

Filipino gold medallists at the Paris Games have been promised a fully furnished, two-bedroom condominium in Taguig City.

Asked if he will now get two houses, one for each gold medal, he said: “I think so but I should really check if that’s true.” — Reuters