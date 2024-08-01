PARIS, France — Carlo Paalam promised he’s not to relax or lower down his guards even as he has got past the top favorite in their weight category in the Paris Olympics.

Mr. Paalam is keeping a mindset that there’s no easy bout in the Olympics and he’d rather focus on the task at hand.

Mr. Paalam reaching the 57kg quarterfinals with a unanimous win over Commonwealth Games titlist Jude Gallagher of Ireland Wednesday at the Paris North Arena.

Up next for Mr. Paalam is Australian Charlie Senior, 4-1 winner over Belgian Vasile Usturoi.

A win will assure Paalam of a bronze medal — if ever his second Olympic podium finish after winning silver in Tokyo in 2021.

But like against Mr. Gallagher, the Takalag, Bukidnon bet will be giving much in height and reach versus the 22-year-old 5-foot-10 Mr. Senior, gold medalist in the 2023 Pacific Games.

Nonetheless, Elmer Pamisa, Mr. Paalam’s discoverer in Cagayan de Oro and who has since been guiding the young fighter in his journey, is confident the Filipino bet can handle Mr. Senior.

And Mr. Paalam may use the same strategy he did in his first bout.

It was a strategy that worked, leading to Mr. Paalam drawing the nod of all five judges.

And his chase for Paris gold is off and running. — Nelson Beltran