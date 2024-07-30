NLEX has signed its top pick Jonnel Policarpio to a three-year rookie deal ahead of its final build-up for the PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup on Aug. 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Selected sixth in the loaded rookie draft class earlier this month, Mr. Policarpio officially became a Road Warrior Wednesday after the ceremonial contract signing at the NLEX Corp. office in Caloocan.

Present were NLEX Corp. President J. Luigi L. Bautista, Team Governor Ronald Dulatre, new head coach Jong Uichico and team manager Virgil Villavicencio.

A product of De La Salle University with championships in both the UAAP 3×3 and 5-on-5 events, hopes are high for the versatile 6-foot-5 winger to help NLEX shore up its drive to greater heights this season.

“It will take patience from both sides for Jonnel to realize his full potential. As coaches, we want to be the ones who’ll teach him not just on the court but also off of it. He’ll be an integral part of our team’s future,” said Mr. Uichico, who replaced Frankie Lim as NLEX’s new mentor in the offseason. — John Bryan Ulanday