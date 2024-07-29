Games Tuesday

1 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Galeries Tower

3 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Creamline

5 p.m. — Nxled vs PLDT

WITH practically its top three players out, Creamline was in desperate search for a star.

Enter Michele Gumabao.

“Creamline isn’t just one player, its really the whole team and we’re really one big family, same program, same training and our coaches treat us just the same,” said Ms. Gumabao, who is expected to step up anew against a shorthanded Creamline when it tangles with Chery Tiggo in Tuesday’s Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Ms. Gumabao has been providing not just strength but also leadership in the absence of Creamline’s three players — Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza — and averaged 16.5 points in its first two outings that saw the proud franchise drop a five-setter to PLDT and snatched a four-set triumph over Akari.

Mmess. Valdez and Carlos remained doubtful due to their minor injury that the team did not specifically identify while Ms. Galanza had already ruled out the whole conference due to Alas Pilipinas duties.

Despite these, Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses is confident it can defy the odds anew the way they did in the past that resulted to league-best eight championships including the last one in the All-Filipino Conference early this year.

They play the dangerous Crossovers, unbeaten in two games, at 3 p.m.

Also trying to stay atop Pool A is PLDT, which clashes with Nxled (1-1) at 5 p.m.

Galeries Tower (0-2) and ZUS Coffee (0-3) eye a first victory as they collide in the first game of a heavy three-game bill at 1 p.m. — Joey Villar