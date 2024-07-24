SANDER SEVERINO knew the road back to the top of the mountain of chess for the physically disabled isn’t easy.

Step by step and brick by brick, the former world champion from Silay City, Negros Occidental is getting there though.

Drawing strength from his opening savvy and endgame brilliance, the 39-year-old Mr. Severino bested feisty Croatian Domagoj Glazar in a marathon 90-move win late Tuesday that kept him in the lead after five rounds of the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Championship in Gyumri, Armenia.

The many-time ASEAN and Asian Para Games gold winner was accompanied by fellow FIDE Master Marcin Molenda of Poland, a winner over former IPCA titlist Andrei Obudchuk of Russia, with 4.5 points apiece. Mr. Severino and Mr. Molenda were battling each other in the sixth round of this nine-round, 52-player meet at the deadline, with the wheelchair-bound Philippine bet, who has muscle dystrophy, expected to throw caution to wind for that crucial victory.

Another win should keep Mr. Severino in the hunt for that second crown in this same tournament he won four years ago when it adopted a rapid and online format due to the pandemic.

Close behind were countrymen James Infiesto, who has 3.5 points, and Henry Lopez, who has three points.

The country also fielded a women’s team of four — Cheryl Angot (2), Cheyzer Mendoza (1.5), Jean Lee-Nacita (1.5) and Fe Mangayayam (1) — with support from the Philippine Sports Commission. — Joey Villar