FILIPINO Grandmaster (GM) Julio Catalino Sadorra, who almost stunned former world champion Magnus Carlsen before, is back as spearhead of the Philippine team braving into battle in the 44th World Chess Olympiad slated Sept. 10 to 23 in Budapest, Hungary.

“I miss it,” said the 37-year-old Mr. Sadorra moments after being officially named into the squad by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP).

Mr. Sadorra will team up with fellow GM and Olympiad veteran John Paul Gomez, reigning national titlist Daniel Quizon, Paolo Bersamina and Jem Garcia and should man the top board.

He actually had to beg off to play for the country in the last three Olympiads — the first two online in 2020 and 2021 and the other in face-to-beat staging two years ago in Chennai, India — due to his family commitments as well as his duty as UT Dallas chess team coach.

But with him finally getting the clearance and time to play, he is all set and ready to go for his much-anticipated return.

In three Board One stints in 2014 in Tromso, Norway, 2016 in Baku, Azerbaijan and 2018 in Batumi, Georgia, Mr. Sadorra scored an impressive 19 points out of the possible 30 that included in a shock draw with Mr. Carlsen, then the reigning world champion, in Baku in a game where he outplayed the Norwegian star in the opening but ended missing his winning chances for the split.

“We’re happy he’s back,” said NCFP chief executive officer and national women’s team coach GM Jayson Gonzales of Mr. Sadorra.

GMs Mark Paragua and Oliver Barbosa, who are also US-based like Mr. Sadorra, were invited but had to respectfully beg off due to time conflict.

There was also a plan of getting GM Eugene Torre to come back from retirement but it did not push through.

But Asia’s first GM will coach the men’s team though.

The women’s team, for its part, will have WGM Janelle Frayna, WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Woman FIDE Master Ruelle Canino — the reigning national women’s champion.

The other two spots were currently being contested by Shania Mae Mendoza, Kylen Joy Mordido, Bernadette Galas, Marie Antoinette San Diego, Allaney Jia Doroy and Cherry Ann Mejia are currently contesting the last two berths in a double-round robin tournament at the PACE in Mindanao Ave, Quezon City. — Joey Villar