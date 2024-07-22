STRONG GROUP-PILIPINAS hacked out a thrilling 83-79 comeback win in overtime (OT) against Chinese Taipei-A to cap a perfect title run in the 43rd William Jones Cup over the weekend in Taiwan.

The Philippine representative erased a seven-point deficit in the final minute of regulation before pulling through in extra session to score an 8-0 sweep and bring home the country’s seventh overall title in the annual invitational tournament.

Mighty Sports, also under the tutelage of now Strong Group Athletics (SGA) mentor Charles Tiu, was the last Philippine team to win the Jones Cup in 2019 as Rain or Shine from the PBA finished seventh last year.

There was no stopping the Filipino cagers this time around, even at the jaws of a 64-71 deficit with only 1:08 to play on the road.

American reinforcement Tajuan Agee shrugged off his illness that sidelined him in the past two games by hauling down 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block to spearhead Strong Group.

Mr. Agee’s eruption made up for Chris McCullough’s untimely struggle as he bled for only 12 points on a dismal four-of-16 shooting after leading Strong Group in the first seven games.

He drew solid coverage from Fil-American ace DJ Fenner and RJ Abarrientos with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Floor general Kiefer Ravena also chipped in nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, including the go-ahead triple to punctuate Strong Group’s 9-0 run for a 73-71 lead in the last 13 seconds.

Chinese Taipei went on to force OT with Brandon Gilbeck tipping in a bucket off a Rhenz Abando block as Mr. Ravena misfired his game-winner.

It was all Strong Group in the extra time with Mr. McCullough saving his best for last by drilling a crucial jumper to hand the Filipinos an 80-78 lead that they just protected heading home.

Robert Tsang Hinton (16), Chen Ying Chun (13), Gilbeck (11) and Tseng Hsiang Chun (10) led the fight for Chinese Taipei A, which also went unbeaten in seven games before a tough loss at home in the virtual gold medal match.

Jones Cup features a single-round robin format with the No. 1 team at the end of the eliminations securing the title right away. — John Bryan Ulanday