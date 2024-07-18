THE NATIONAL Chess Federation of the Philippines has invested in the youth with hopes of producing a new Wesley So.

There is hope that Ivan Travis Cu could be a strong candidate for it.

Just less than two months after a strong runner-up finish in a strong Hanoi, Vietnam tilt, the prodigious 15-year-old FIDE master (FM) is at it again as he bested Mongolian FM Battulga Tenuunbold to barge into the lead after six rounds of the Eastern Asia Chess Championships in Penang, Malaysia yesterday.

Mr. Cu, whose FIDE rating is now an impressive 2300, has now five points and shared No. 1 with Vietnamese Dang Anh Miunh and Malaysian FM Poh Yu Tian, who split the point, with five points each in the premier Open Under-18 side.

If he beats Mr. Poh in the seventh of this nine-round event, he will have a strong chance of topping the tournament and possibly earn an International Master title or norm.

It will also underscore people’s belief that he could end up like Mr. So, a former World No. 2 who was former world Fischer-Random champion.

For now though, Mr. Cu, who is part of the team backed by the NCFP, PSC and POC, likes to take it a step at a time.

Meanwhile, Tyrhone James Tabernilla trounced countryman Io Aristotle Nikolai Calica to zoom to the solo lead in the open Under16 section with five points, or half a point ahead a three-player chase group of Li Dianqi of China, Hyunh Le Minh Hoang of Vietnam and Chan Wang Ip Boris of Hong Kong with 4.5 points apiece. — Joey Villar