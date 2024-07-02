WITH a small administrative team handling Paris Olympics-bound Filipino athletes that he’s heading, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino literally has his hands full.

“Tatay na tatay (Like a real father),” said Mr. Tolentino of the role he is having as the caretaker of the national team training in Metz, France as part of the latter’s month-long training for the biggest fight of their lives — the Paris Games.

With help from training director Nikko Huelgas and POC secretary-general Wharton Chan, Mr. Tolentino has been doing most of the errands for the squad including doing the market duties himself once every four days. “It’s like doing what a dad does to his family,” he added.

Mr. Tolentino has been with the delegation from the moment they left the country 10 days ago and should also be with them for the competition proper itself slated July 26 to Aug. 11.

The first Sunday in Metz saw the team attending Holy Mass at the St. Bernard Church with members of the Filipino Community, Department of Moselle and the Philippine Embassy in France while gracing the ceremonial torch relay at the Relais De La Flamme Olympique also in Metz.

“It’s home away from home that makes our athletes feel better and all psyched up for the Olympics,” he said.

At the training camp are weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza; boxers Aira Villegas, Hergie Bacyadan, Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio; and rower Joanie Delgaco.

World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo, swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch also arrived over the weekend while pug Eumir Marcial should arrive anytime soon from his United States training.

The rest like gymnasts Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo, and fencer Samantha Catantan should come in also soon from different destinations where they have also trained. — Joey Villar