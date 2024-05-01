Games Tomorrow

7:30 a.m. — AU vs EAC (men)

10 a.m. — AU vs EAC (women)

2 p.m. — LPU vs Mapua (women)

5 p.m. — LPU vs Mapua (men)

THE COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers had to know going in that their dynastic National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) reign has to end sometime.

But not just yet. CSB appears to be making sure its run will be memorable after extinguishing University of Perpetual Help, 25-14, 25-18, 25-7, on Wednesday to move to the brink of sweeping the NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball finals at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The win was the Lady Blazers’ eighth straight in as many matches.

If CSB hurdles Lyceum of the Philippines (LPU) the former’s finals rival a season ago, Saturday, it will leapfrog straight to the best-of-three championship round for the third straight season with a chance at an amazing threepeat. It was also the school’s 37th win in a row that started in the pandemic-halted 2020 season. But everything could come to an end next year as CSB is set to lose four of the pillars of that magnificent run—Cloanne Mondonedo, Michele Gamit, Jade Gentapa and Gayle Pascual.

And that is why CSB coach Jerry Yee is trying to give the young guns equal time to flourish as they navigate the transition period.

“Ganun naman ako, you see it in pre-pandemic nung nag transition time,” said Mr. Yee. “Mabibigat mawawala, we try to give playing time sa mga papasok.”

The Lady Altas dropped to 4-3 to a three-way tie for No. 4 with the Arellano University Lady Chiefs and the Mapua Lady Cardinals. — Joey Villar