JOEL EMBIID collected 23 points and 15 rebounds and Nicolas Batum drained six 3-pointers to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-104 victory over the Miami Heat in an NBA play-in game on Wednesday.

Mr. Batum finished with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor, and Tyrese Maxey added 19 points. Kelly Oubre, Jr. recorded 11 points and eight rebounds, and Tobias Harris added nine points and 10 boards.

The seventh-seeded 76ers outscored Miami 66-53 in the second half to set up an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the second-seeded New York Knicks. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday in New York.

Miami’s Tyler Herro contributed 25 points and nine assists, and Jimmy Butler had 19 points, five assists and five steals.

Rookie Jaime Jaquez, Jr. scored 15 points off the bench for the Heat, who will look to capture the eighth seed on Friday when they host the Bulls. Chicago won the late Wednesday game 131-116 over the Atlanta Hawks. — Reuters