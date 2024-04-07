SAMSUNG Philippines and RunRio have banded together to take steps for a greener earth

Samsung Philippines in partnership with RunRio, is inviting you to take a collective step towards a greener, more sustainable planet by joining the Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024.

Happening on April 21 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex, Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run 2024 advocates for the preservation of our planet, recognizing the urgent need to address pressing environmental challenges. The run aims to shed light on critical environmental issues and to encourage and promote sustainable practices, eco-friendly choices, and responsible consumption, recognizing that small actions collectively contribute to significant positive impacts.

Runners can track their progress during the race in style with Samsung’s latest fitness tracker and avail of the limited edition Galaxy Fit3 Bundle, which offers 30% off on the race registration fees and the Galaxy Fit3. The bundle packs are priced at P3,899 for the 21K with a Galaxy Fit3, P3,479 for the 10K with a Galaxy Fit3, and P3,339 for the 5K and a Galaxy Fit3!

This partnership is very much in line with Samsung’s continued commitment to sustainability. The company strives to build sustainability into its product and technology experience and empower people in their own sustainability journey.