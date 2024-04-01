FILIPINA-JAPANESE Yuka Saso faded in the final push for the inaugural Ford Championship crown and settled for joint 13th on Sunday at the Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.

Ms. Saso, who started the day just one shot off the pace, submitted an ending one-under 71 while rivals surged forward and closed out in the high 60s.

The former US Women’s Open titlist finished at 15-under 273 for a take home of $30,795 (about P1.7 million).

World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the US triumphed for the third consecutive event after firing 65 for 20-under 268. Korda beat rookie Hira Naveed of Australia (270 after a final 66) by two.

Korea’s Mi Hyung Lee (68), Denmark’s Frida Kinhult (68), US’ Lexi Thompson (69), Sweden’s Maja Stark (66) and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (70) shared third at 271.

Ms. Saso’s bid was stymied by early bogeys on Nos. 1 and 4. She recovered and didn’t drop a shot again but managed only three birdies (fifth, 11th and 18th) the rest of the way en route to that one-under round.

The 22-year-old Ms. Saso missed a Top 10 finish by one stroke. Still, it was her best for 2024 after winding up 16th, 17th and 27th in her first three events. — Olmin Leyba