LUKA DONCIC matched his career high with nine 3-pointers and finished with 47 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks extended their winning streak to seven games, beating the Houston Rockets 125-107 on Sunday.

Mr. Doncic added 12 rebounds and seven assists for Dallas (45-29), which led by as many as 29 and snapped the Rockets’ 11-game winning streak. Mr. Doncic was 18-for-30 from the field and 9-for-16 from 3-point range.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points, Dante Exum added 13 and P.J. Washington had 12 for Dallas, which has won 11 of its past 12 games. The Mavericks went 24-for-47 (51.1 percent) from 3-point range.

Mr. Doncic set the tone early and scored 22 points in the first quarter to help put Dallas ahead 36-24. Mr. Doncic was 5-for-7 from beyond the arc in the period and recorded eight rebounds and four assists.

Mr. Doncic finished the first half with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks, who held a 66-45 advantage at intermission after closing the second quarter on a 19-8 run. — Reuters