It took the Lakers their highest-scoring output in close to four decades just to preserve their victory against the Pacers the other day. High numbers were expected, to be sure, in light of the visitors’ pacesetting capacity to put the ball through the hoop. In the other hand, the fact that they had to put up 150 on the board and yet win by a mere five points speaks volumes of both their offensive prowess and defensive liabilities. And, as all and sundry know only too well, it’s the latter that distinguishes definitive champions from foolhardy aspirants.

Needless to say, the Lakers’ uneven standing underscores their precarious position heading into the playoffs. They’ve claimed three straight matches and five of their last seven, and yet remain ninth in the highly competitive West. And so bunched up have contenders been in the current season that the purple and gold would have been fourth with the same record last year. In any case, they have their work cut out for them; even if they prevail in nine of their last 11 outings, they would need the Suns, Mavericks, and Kings to triumph in no more than six games for them to move up in standings.

In other words, the Lakers would do well to prep themselves for the inevitability of securing two play-in matches simply to take the eighth seed. If nothing else, they’re at least ahead of the rival Warriors, whose 4-7 slate over the last three weeks have given the 11th-running Rockets hope in playing spoiler. There is, of course, three more weeks’ worth of hoops left to negotiate in the regular season, so the danger of a campaign-ending flameout remains. And, in this regard, it cannot be emphasized enough that eight of their remaining encounters are on the road, and six against opponents with winning records.

Looking back, there’s no question that the Lakers’ 3-10 swoon right after taking home the In-Season Tournament title complicated matters for them. Had they simply succeeded in the same rate during the period, they would now be ensconced in a playoff spot. Then again, the past is the past, and there’s no value in looking back save for the lessons it imparts. And by mid-April, fans will know whether they learned from it well enough to continue casting moist eyes on the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.