GLOBAL squads stamped their class as Fil-Am Nation Select-USA and Canada’s Top Flight Sports reigned supreme in the Smart-National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals Division 1 and 2, respectively, over the weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Fil-Am Nation bested UAAP juniors champion Adamson, 79-71, in the Division 1 finale while Top Flight bested Eco Green-Makati, 95-93, in a thrilling Division 2 championship.

This marked the first championship of any international team in the NBTC, the country’s top tournament for 19-and-under hoopers around the world, since including global squads in 2016.

The pair of wins by overseas squads avenged the tough 78-73 defeat of Fil-Am Nation Select Girls 1, led by MVP Naomi Panganiban’s 51 points, to champion National University-Nazareth School (NUNS) in the inaugural Manila Live U19 Tournament in partnership with Smart-NBTC.

Andy Gemao, former NCAA Finals MVP from Colegio de San Juan de Letran, fired 16 points, six rebounds and four assists as Terrence Hill chipped in 12 points, four rebounds and five assists to lead Fil-Am Nation mentored by former PBA coach Chris Gavina.

Fil-Am Nation’s dominant run included a convincing 81-64 win over three-time champion NUNS in the Supreme 16 to avenge its 75-64 loss in the finale last season.

Mr. Hill was named the Division Ato Badolato Division 1 Most Outstanding Player behind averages of 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Joining him in the Mythical Five were his teammates Mr. Gemao, Jacob Bayla, and Adamson’s Tebol Garcia and Vince Reyes, while Fil-Am Nation’s Eian Lowe won the Best Defensive Player award.

Top Flight’s Allen Vergara captured the Ato Badolato Division 2 Most Outstanding Player plum with Mythical Five members Russel Bayani (Eco Green Technology-Makati), Lauro Pronda (Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas), Justin Cargo (St. Roberts International College-Iloilo) and Jaymark Lloren (Arellano High School).

PCU-Dasma’s John Carl Catayong was hailed the Best Defensive Player.

In the Smart-NBTC Adidas All-Star Game, Gilas Pilipinas youth and La Salle-Zobel standout Kieffer Alas had 24 points as Team Hustle drubbed Team Heart, 114-106. — John Bryan Ulanday