THERE are just more than 10 games remaining in the regular season for the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks, but they find themselves in vastly different positions.

Heading into Monday’s game in Salt Lake City, the Jazz (29-42) hope to rebound from the struggles they’ve experienced since trading three contributors in mid-February.

The Mavericks (41-29) are embroiled in a tight playoff-positioning battle with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. They are tied with the Kings (41-29) for the seventh and eighth spots in the play-in tournament.

Those teams are a half-game behind the Suns (42-29) and the final guaranteed playoff spot.

Dallas hasn’t played since beating Utah at home 113-97 on Thursday.

Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Daniel Gafford had 10 dunks and scored 24 points while only missing one field-goal attempt against the Jazz. He’s shooting an NBA-best 71.4 percent from the field.

Mr. Kidd was also pleased that the Mavs dished out 33 assists in the win. They had a season-high 37 assists against Utah in a 147-97 win in Dallas on Dec. 6.

Monday’s game kicks off a five-game road trip for Dallas: at Utah, Sacramento (two games), Golden State and Houston. The Mavericks return home for three games and then finish the season with three of four on the road.

The Jazz are in the midst of a free fall, the likes of which they haven’t experienced since losing 16 of 18 near the end of the 25-win 2013-14 season. — Reuters