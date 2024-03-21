BACOLOD CITY — There’s an air of nostalgia as captains Mark Barroca and Japeth Aguilar led the entourage that arrived Thursday for the weekend’s PBA All Star festivities.

For Messrs. Barroca and Aguilar, this gig brings back memories of their unforgettable first trips to the City of Smiles decades ago as collegiate players and with it, an intense desire to make the next three days even more special.

“Last time I was here, its 2004 with Ateneo (also in the Unigames). But ever since, I was looking forward to going back here,” said Mr. Aguilar, who shared that it was his first time to travel by plane then and also his first exposure to a cuisine other than the familiar Kapampangan dishes.

“After a long while, I returned. And immediately, we’re greeted by the wonderful and beautiful people of Bacolod; Its realy a city of smiles.

It’s an emotional trip, too, for Mr. Gallent, who’s making his All Star coaching debut in the Team Mark versus Team Japeth extravaganza on Sunday at the University of St. La Salle.

“It’s a really great blessing for me at the start of the year. I just hope it continues like that. After winning the championship (in the Commissioner’s Cup for San Miguel), I’m coaching the All Star so (I’m) very happy about that,” said Mr. Gallent, who is pitted against Tim Cone of Team Japeth.

“I would like to thank the fans for bringing me here. We will try to win the game and try to be competitive on Sunday,” he added.

Before that highlight game, there will be a series of activities happening in the next two days.

Friday’s itinerary includes a referees clinic and basketball clinic at Barangay Villamonte, a visit at the Negros Occidental High School and mall tours at Ayala and SM malls.

Saturday, representatives from each team engage in a battle of skills in the Obstacle Challenge competition and separate Three-Point Contests for Big Men and Guards afterwhich the top rookies, sophomores and juniors face off in the Team Great versus Team Stalwarts game. — Olmin Leyba