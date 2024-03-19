UNHERALDED Reulle Canino sustained her upset rampage as she brought down Woman FIDE Master Allaney Jia Doroy this time to snare the solo lead after the third round of the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championships in Malolos, Bulacan.

The 15-year-old former six-time Asian Age Group champion from Cagayan de Oro was at her attacking best as she overpowered Ms. Doroy with a smashing checkmate after 41 moves of a Modern Defense to post her third win in a row.

It came just a round after she shocked Woman International Masters (WIM) Marie Antoinette San Diego, the defending champion, and Bernadette Galas one after the other.

That sent the Far Eastern University standout straight to No. 1 and in best position to snare a spot to the Asian Indoor Martial Games in Bangkok, Thailand this November, one of the three slots to the FIDE World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary this September and the top purse worth P85,000 courtesy of host Malolos City Mayor Christian Natividad.

Ms. Canino was shooting for win No. 4 against Jarel Renz Lacambra at the press time.

Breathing down Ms. Canino’s neck and half a point behind were Woman Grandmaster-candidate Kylen Joy Mordido, who drew with WFM Shania Mae Mendoza, and WFM Cherry Ann Mejia, who stunned Ms. San Diego.

At joint fourth with two points each were Ms. Mendoza and 2019 titlist WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, who turned back April Joy Ramos in this 11-round, 12-player meet organized by the NCFP and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the POC. — Joey Villar