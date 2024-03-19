THE PHILIPPINE flag will be rightfully flown in the Paris Olympics this July.

This after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) cleared the country from its compliance watchlist after the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization had undertaken corrective actions.

This decision rendered the issue moot and the elevation of the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport as unnecessary.

“I am pleased to confirm that in light of the latest developments, the Compliance Review Committee has decided to sign off the remaining pending critical corrective actions relating to testing and results management,” said Emiliano Simonelli, WADA’s chief compliance manager, in a recent email sent to Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization chief Dr. Alejandro Pineda.

“As a result the compliance procedure has now been closed and the case will not be filed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS),” he added.

Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann likewise expressed his gratitude to the WADA and PHI-NADO and stressed the country will continue its advocacy in building a sporting venue free from any doping activities.

A month ago, the country was worried that its flag would not be flown in Paris if it had not resolved the WADA compliance issue, which was brought up to the CAS.

Now that cloud of doubt was dissipated and Filipinos can breathe a collective sigh of relief with this piece of good news. — Joey Villar