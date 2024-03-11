LAPU-LAPU CITY — Japan B. League’s Chiba Jets stamped their class as the region’s best, capping a perfect campaign with an exciting 72-69 finale win over Seoul SK Knights of the Korean Basketball League to rule the East Asia Super League (EASL) over the weekend at the jam-packed Hoops Dome here.

Yuki Togashi, fueled by the “MVP” chants from Filipino fans, starred for the Jets in soaring to greater heights across the Pacific as the Japanese ball club completed a seven-game sweep of the EASL’s first home-and-away format.

Mr. Togashi fired 24 points on four treys and seven assists, highlighted by the game-sealing freethrows in the last 14 seconds for a three-point Chiba separation that it just held on until the buzzer following Jameel Warney’s missed game-tying trey.

John Mooney collared 16 points and 16 rebounds plus six assists, two steals and a block while Ira Brown threw in 12 points to complement Mr. Togashi for Chiba, which became a fan-favorite in Cebu en route to the crown of the EASL participated by eight teams all throughout, including two clubs from the Philippines.

“Hats off to the players, they deserved it and somehow, we went undefeated. It was a dramatic, difficult game. We banked on our defense and Yuki just took over in the end,” said coach John Patrick, whose wards first beat New Taipei Kings, 92-84, in the semifinals.

“That’s been the story of our season. We could not be prouder and we’re glad to do it in Cebu. It’s hot and loud and that’s how basketball is played.”

Chiba, a thousand miles away from home, indeed treated the Philippines as its homecourt.

And the Jets delivered.

No teams led by as many as eight points in the back-and-forth duel as Chiba just proved to be the steadier team down the stretch despite being the last to arrive in Cebu a day before the Final Four.

Mr. Warney, the EASL’s top scorer, scored 22 points and 17 rebounds while Yougjun An and Leon Williams added 18 and 15 points, respectively, in a commendable run for the Knights in another finals appearance after a sweet 94-79 revenge on Korean rival Anyang reinforced by Filipino import Rhenz Abando in the semis. — John Bryan Ulanday