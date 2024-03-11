KELLY OUBRE, JR. collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to fuel the visiting Philadelphia 76ers to a 79-73 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Buddy Hield sank four 3-pointers to highlight his 16-point performance off the bench. He also had seven rebounds before sustaining an injury to his right leg in the fourth quarter.

Paul Reed scored 13 points and Tobias Harris recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, who snapped a three-game skid by defeating the Knicks for the first time in three tries this season. The teams reconvene in New York on Tuesday.

Philadelphia’s point total was the fewest in a win by an NBA team this season. The Los Angeles Clippers previously held that distinction with an 89-88 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3.

New York shot just 32.5 percent from the floor and 22.5 percent (9 of 40) from 3-point range and had 21 turnovers to finish with the NBA’s lowest point total for a game this season. The Knicks were on the positive end of the previous season-low point total in their 98-74 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Jalen Brunson contributed 19 points and eight assists and Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost nine of their last 13 games. Mr. Brunson scored eight straight points for New York early in the third quarter and added a mid-range jumper to forge a tie at 47 with 5:09 remaining. Mr. Hield, however, drained a trio of 3-pointers to cap Philadelphia’s 23-14 run that spanned into the early fourth quarter.

Tempers flared as Mr. Oubre used his leg to push Mr. DiVincenzo to the floor after a missed layup. Order was restored and Mr. Reed made a 3-pointer and a reverse layup to give Philadelphia a 75-66 lead with 3:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. Josh Hart drained a 3-pointer to cut the 76ers’ lead to four at 75-71 before Kyle Lowry answered with one of his own.

The 76ers seized a 37-31 lead at halftime despite shooting just 34.1 percent from the floor and making just 3 of 15 attempts from 3-point range. The Knicks, in turn, made 30 percent of their shots and 5 of 23 attempts from 3-point range while committing 14 turnovers. — Reuters