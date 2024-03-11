LIVERPOOL, England — Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool claimed a point against Manchester City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League blockbuster at Anfield on Sunday that left Arsenal top of the table.

Liverpool is second with 64 points, behind the Gunners on goal difference, with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Holders City, who are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, are third on 63. Arsenal climbed top with their 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.

“Sensational,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. “The second half was the best we ever played against Manchester City, definitely. Exceptional football game. Wow.

“We proved today the first time 100% we are exactly where we should be. We will fight for it and see what we can get.”

Manchester City looked poised to hand manager Pep Guardiola his second victory in nine trips to the cauldron of Anfield when John Stones lost his marker to tap in Kevin De Bruyne’s corner from close range in the 23rd minute. Mr. Stones leapt onto the barrier in front of the visitors’ fans and shook both fists in celebration.

Yet the cheers were deafening when Mr. Mac Allister slotted home from the penalty spot past Mr. Ederson in the 50th minute after the keeper had sent Darwin Nunez flying through the air with a rash challenge in the box.

Mr. Ederson received treatment after the tackle and was replaced by Stefan Ortega a couple of minutes later.

Liverpool screamed for a penalty deep in stoppage time after Jeremy Doku’s reckless tackle on Mac Allister in the box, with television replays showing Doku’s boot hitting the Argentine in the chest.

The officials disagreed and the VAR did not send the referee to have a second look after checking the decision.

Buoyed by the goal, and the return of their talisman Mohamed Salah from injury as a 61st-minute substitute, Liverpool kept pressing. Luis Diaz had a couple of terrific chances within the same minute, launching the ball wide of the goal in a one-on-one with Mr. Ortega, and he was then stopped by Kyle Walker when he seemingly had the goal at his mercy. Mr. Doku hit the post against the run of play in a frantic final few minutes.

The match was likely the last Premier League meeting for Guardiola and Klopp, who plans to leave the club at the season’s end. Mr. Klopp and Mr. Guardiola shared a long embrace after the full-time whistle. — Reuters