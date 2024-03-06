AFTER getting derailed by the pandemic, former World juniors No. 12 AJ Lim is on a comeback trail.

The 24-year-old Mr. Lim, who once defeated former World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a doubles competition in the Orange Bowl, had to focus on his studies and give up playing during the nightmarish COVID-19 scare.

Mr. Lim is now trying to pick up the pieces and Cebuana Lhuillier was quick to provide support.

“I am so happy and I would like to thank Cebuana Lhuillier and Jean Henri (Lhuillier) for coming to my aid and I promise to give my best to not waste this opportunity,” said Mr. Lim.

Before his unfortunate sabbatical, Mr. Lim was considered as one of the country’s top young talents and considered as one of the future of Philippine tennis.

After all, he had snared a singles bronze in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games the country hosted while being the current champion of the PCA Open, the toughest local tournament in the nation.

And that is why Mr. Lhuillier didn’t think twice in coming to Lim’s rescue.

“I always believe that our young talents have what it takes to become world-class players, given the right support and exposure. Cebuana Lhuillier and I will be here for him in his quest to climb the world rankings,” said Mr. Lhuillier.

Mr. Lim will be participating in three top local tournaments in the next few months and in two ITF tournaments in South Korea in June before plunging into action in six more international meets in the second half of the year. — Joey Villar